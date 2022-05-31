Impractical Jokers’ Improv and Stand-Up Comedian Sal Vulcano is coming to Syracuse in June as part of his nationwide comedy tour.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Sal was on the road constantly, with no more than two weeks in between performances. Ever since, it’s been about two years. With this tour, Sal can finally get face-to-face feedback from his audience as he performs.

Sal’s own stand-up comedy isn’t the only thing coming back, but his show Impractical Jokers will be back for its ninth season as well. The cast and crew began working on Season 9 before the pandemic and have been working on it ever since. The last few episodes are now set to premiere on the 16th of June. Season 10 begins filming next week.

You can also listen to Sal on the go as he is part of two podcasts, “Hey Babe!,” and “Taste Buds” with some of his fellow comedian friends Chris Distefano and Joe DeRosa.

He’ll be performing at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on June 11th. For more information or to get tickets, visit SalVulcanoComedy.com.