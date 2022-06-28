Comedian Steven Rogers returns to his hometown this weekend to perform at The Funny Bone — and since his last local performance, he’s got a lot going on.

Steve recently released his debut comedy album titled “Before He Was Super.” Since moving from Syracuse, Steve has been doing standup based in New York City. He’s also released an album, toured all over the country, and even been a guest on TV shows such as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show With James Corden. A Syracuse native, Steve grew up in Liverpool before launching his career.

Steve bases a lot of his comedy on living with anxiety, and finding way to live life without letting it control him. He didn’t know he had anxiety until he starting learning more about it, and tries now to discuss it in a more genuine, upbeat way. In his stand up, he discusses dating with anxiety, swimming in high school, and his relationship with his parents. This weekend, Steven is set to headline The Funny Bone, the club where he first started performing standup. Steven performs at The Funny Bone Comedy Club in Destiny USA on July 1st at 8:00 PM, and July 2nd at 7:00 PM and 9:45 PM. Tickets are $20. To find out more, visit Syracuse.Funnybone.Com.