(WSYR-TV) — Steven Rogers is one of the funniest up-and-coming comedians in the country, and this weekend has come home to Central New York.

The Liverpool-native is playing the Funny Bone Friday night and is excited to be back in CNY.

Rogers chats with Steve and Erik about his upbringing in Liverpool, the feeling of doing a show in his hometown, and some of the exciting things he has in his future – including a wedding!

If you would like to learn more about Steven Rogers, you can visit his website StevenRogersComedy.com.