(WSYR-TV) — The old wisdom was that women aren’t funny, but more and more comedians are proving that that wisdom is not only wrong. It’s not all that wise, either. The Funny Bone at Destiny USA plays host to a special engagement tomorrow night with comedians Ashley Austin Morris and Erin Harkes.

Catch Ashley Austin Morris and Erin Harkes tomorrow night at the Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant in Destiny USA. It’s a special engagement, one night only, Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. Check out the club’s line-up at Syracuse.FunnyBone.com.