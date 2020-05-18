Communities Celebrate Graduates In CNY and Beyond

School districts across Central New York have been honoring graduates since the pandemic first began. With no clear end in sight and school out for the remainder of 2020, senior graduates have been forced out of the classroom and unable to officially don their cap and gown.

The Skaneateles School District decided to honor this year’s high school seniors by lighting the night. On Saturday, May 16, graduating seniors and their families gathered in their vehicles at the high school followed by a caravan parade throughout the village. While residents were encouraged to stay home, parents and children came out on their front porches to show their support beginning at 8:20pm.

In Cortland, the high school staff along with some help from the school’s buses, spelled out CHS ’20 to congratulate their seniors. The video which was put together by Matt Maniaci was their way of saying congratulations and best wishes to the class of 2020.

And stories celebrating seniors are happening beyond Central New York too. In Concord, New Hampshire, one US postal worker has begun delivering handwritten cards with gift cards to students along his mail route. Josh Crowell says he knows the importance of commencement and just wanted to send some cheer in a way that he knew he could.

