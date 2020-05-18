Live Now
Governor Cuomo Delivers COVID-19 Briefing in Buffalo

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Communities Celebrate Graduates In CNY and Beyond

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

School districts across Central New York have been honoring graduates since the pandemic first began. With no clear end in sight and school out for the remainder of 2020, senior graduates have been forced out of the classroom and unable to officially don their cap and gown.

The Skaneateles School District decided to honor this year’s high school seniors by lighting the night. On Saturday, May 16, graduating seniors and their families gathered in their vehicles at the high school followed by a caravan parade throughout the village. While residents were encouraged to stay home, parents and children came out on their front porches to show their support beginning at 8:20pm.

In Cortland, the high school staff along with some help from the school’s buses, spelled out CHS ’20 to congratulate their seniors. The video which was put together by Matt Maniaci was their way of saying congratulations and best wishes to the class of 2020.

And stories celebrating seniors are happening beyond Central New York too. In Concord, New Hampshire, one US postal worker has begun delivering handwritten cards with gift cards to students along his mail route. Josh Crowell says he knows the importance of commencement and just wanted to send some cheer in a way that he knew he could.

If you have a good news story to share, please send them our way. Email photos and videos to Bridgestreet@localsyr.com or share them with us on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected