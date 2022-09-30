(WSYR-TV) — For 50 years, the Community Folk Art Center has helped share, preserve and continue art and history of African American Culture.

Later next month, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform “The Ailey II” at the historic Landmark Theatre to celebrate the milestone.

The Community Folk Art Center is a cultural and artistic hub committed to the promotion and development of artists of the African Diaspora. Their mission is to “exalt cultural and artistic pluralism by collecting, exhibiting, teaching and interpreting the visual and expressive arts.”

The Ailey II performance will take place on Oct. 26 at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Landmark Theatre box office. Special VIP tickets with premium seating are available through CFAC.