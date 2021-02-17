Community Folk Art Center Celebrates Black History Month

Some of the most important and powerful lessons we learn come at the knees of our elders. 

The Community Folk Art Center at Syracuse University is celebrating Black History Month with “Stories My Grandmother Told Me,” an exhibit by New Jersey-based artist Lavett Ballard.  Ballard says she was inspired to remember her grandmother’s legacy after her own mother died last year. 

The work includes collaged photos, adorned with paint, oil pastels, and metallic foils, on backgrounds of reclaimed wood fencing.  Tim Fox spoke with the artist and CFAC executive director Dr. Tanisha Jackson about what motivated the work, and how Art can help bring together a divided society.

Lavett Ballard was commissioned last March to create a cover for Time Magazine’s special “100 Women of the Year” edition, highlighting “The Bus Riders (1955),” including Civil Rights legend Rosa Parks.

“Stories My Grandmother Told Me” is now on display and continues through March 20th at Community Folk Art Center, East Genesee Street across from Syracuse Stage.  Because of Pandemic restrictions, executive director Dr. Tanisha Jackson says the exhibit can be seen by appointment only.  You can make appointments at cfac@syr.edu.  You can also check out a virtual tour of the exhibit at https://cfacgallery.org.

