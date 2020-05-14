1  of  2
Connect With Celebrities On Social Media App Houseparty

While most of us are stuck at home, video chatting and social media services have been vital for family and friends to stay connected. This weekend, one social networking app called Houseparty is having a 3-day virtual festival, May 15-17 with over 40 artists and celebrities. The ‘In The House’ festival is completely free to Houseparty users. 

To see a full schedule of events or to join in on the action you can visit InTheHouse.Party 

