Connect With Others On Stardust App

Connect with other fans of your favorite movies and television shows through an app. Stardust allows viewers to search tv shows or movies they enjoy watching and record a short video reacting to it. COO, Ashley Fauset, said Stardust users can find a community of people that enjoy the same shows. On the app, users have an opportunity to interact with others about a shocking ending or can speculate on what is going to happen next.

Find Stardust in the App Store or Google Play, or learn more about the app by visiting stardust.co.