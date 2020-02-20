Consider Adoption on National Love Your Pet Day

February 20th is National Love Your Pet Day and the perfect time to show some love to your ‘fur-ever’ friends. It’s also a great time to consider pet adoption.

HumaneCNY is one of the largest no-kill shelters in Central New York and the not-for-profit organization receives no public funding or support from any national organization.  They have twelve puppies that will be available for adoption on February 21st.

Adoption fees are affordable and include spay, neuter and up to date vaccinations too and Executive Director Christine McNeely says “…it’s a pretty streamlined process,” and it’s a great way to rescue an animal that’s in search of a loving home, she adds.

HumanceCNY will host their Homeless Animals fundraiser on February 29th from 6 to 9pm at the Holiday Inn on Electronics Parkway in Liverpool. Tickets are $65 in advance or $75 at the door and includes dinner, casino games, prizes and a lot of fun. Proceeds help HumanCNY with their mission to help animals.

To learn more about how you can help too visit HumaneCNY at 4915 Taft Road in Liverpool. For more information about the guidelines to adopt a pet, visit HumaneCNY.org or call (315) 547-8762.

