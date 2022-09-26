(WSYR-TV) — Autumn is a good time to finally follow through on your promise to get in shape. The YMCA is encouraging you to do so by becoming a member this season.

Fall is a great time to join the YMCA for sports, family time, free child watch, small group training, and more.

There are just a few days left in the YMCA’s promotional discount for the month of September. The YMCA is offering $50 in promotional gift certificates for programs if you join by the end of the month.

Stefanie Noble, vice president of marketing and communication for the YMCA of Central New York, says signing up for a membership can help you find your community and find a routine that works for you.

Current Y members can also refer friends and family to enter a raffle to win one of two trips or a 3-month membership credit.

Though the ‘M’ in “YMCA” originally stood for “men’s,” Stefanie says the YMCA works hard to serve all, no matter their demographic or background.

For more information and to sign up for a membership, visit YMCACNY.org.