(WSYR-TV) — Each year, 350,000 Americans die from a cardiac arrest. About 90% of people who experience cardiac arrest outside a hospital will die. If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you know or love.

This June, the American Heart Association is challenging everyone to make CPR and AED Awareness a part of your summer safety plan.

Learn more life-saving tips at heart.org.