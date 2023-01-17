(WSYR-TV) — Debt is burden many feel across the country and right here in Central New York, but Auburn Community Federal Credit Union is willing to help.

Sam Scro, the CEO of Auburn Community FCU, offers up some ways to combat that debt and make the most out of your money.

Ways to Help Erase Debt

Create a Budget

Consolidate Debt Look for Low-Rate Interest Credit Cards Debt Consolidation Loan Home Equity Loan



Auburn Community FCU is running a contest where individuals who take out loans through January 31, 2023, are eligible to win a 65-inch television. Each loan taken out will earn an entry into the contest. The drawing will be held February 3, 2023.

You can find Auburn Community FCU online at Auburn FCU.com or on Facebook.