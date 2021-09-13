Contact Community Services Offers Support During National Suicide Prevention Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and Contact Community Services wants you to know that they are here for you or someone you love 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Contact offers anonymous and 100-percent free community support and crisis intervention so that no one has to suffer alone.

Catherine Alsheimer, a counselor at Contact, says the most important thing you can do to help someone who might be struggling is to ask them how they are doing. “Ask those difficult questions,” she says. “It may be uncomfortable, but if we lean into that we’re better able to support those who may feel that they can’t speak on it,” she adds.

To learn more about support services provided by the organization, visit contactsyracuse.org.