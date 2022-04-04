Fan favorites from American Idol’s 20th Anniversary season took to the stage as a pair on Sunday night for what’s known as the ‘duets challenge.’

All eyes were on the special platinum contestants who surpassed the first week in Hollywood and chose their own duet partner too. The crop of talent proved strong with many coming together and putting on a show. A few missed the mark, but judges Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan offered a few second chances to see where some will stand when the competition heats up.

