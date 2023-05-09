(WSYR-TV) — When you watch a cooking show you expect the cooking, but what about singing and dancing? That’s where the Calamari Sisters come in.

For the better part of 15 years, they have bringing that energy to their shows and Tuesday they brought that energy to the Bridge Street kitchen.

The Calamari Sisters are playing shows in Auburn, NY this weekend and next weekend. This particular set of shows is bringing it back to the beginning. They are performing the show that started it all for them in 2009.

They even whip up something special for Erik and Steve in the process. It’s so good that it almost brings Steve to tears.

The shows over the next two weekends are Friday and Saturday at 7pm and matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

You can find out more by heading to CalamariCookware.com and AuburnPublicTheatre.org