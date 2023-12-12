(WSYR-TV) — We love getting to cook with Chef Amir Maleki from Eleven Waters at the Marriott Syracuse downtown. This morning, he cooked up some roasted chicken along with creamed spinach and garlic parm carrots. He of course had to include some red wine in the mix as well.

Eleven Waters is hosting a New Year’s Eve Experience at their restaurant to celebrate the holiday this year. The event will feature live music, champagne, a seven-course dinner, and New Year’s photo opp and balloon popping with hidden New Year’s messages.

Reservations are strongly recommended.

Eleven Waters is located on the ground level of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown. They offer free valet parking through the Marriott.

Head to ElevenWaters.com for more information.