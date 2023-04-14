(WSYR-TV) — For the first time this Spring Season we are back outside! We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the warm weather than by firing up the grill with our favorite Bridge Street Chef, Melissa Thorne, to cook up some tasty Hawaiian Burgers.
The inspiration for Melissa came from her love of Hawaii and the recipe site LifeLoveAndGoodGood.com.
INGREDIENTS
- 1/3 cup teriyaki sauce
- 1/3 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ground beef
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- pineapple rings
- red onion
- provolone cheese
- King’s Hawaiian buns
- lettuce