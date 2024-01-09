(WSYR-TV) — Having a professional chef cook for you is always a treat, and on Bridge Street, we are lucky enough to have Amir Maleki of Eleven Waters at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown join us on a regular basis.

This morning, Chef Amir made pan-seared salmon with a dill sauce. He accompanied the recipe with a side of broccoli and potatoes.

Eleven Waters is located on the ground level of the Marriott Syracuse. They offer free valet parking through the Marriott as well.

Learn more at ElevenWaters.com. You can also find them on Facebook.