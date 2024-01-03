(WSYR-TV) — We’re starting the new year with Melissa Thorne in the kitchen and she is bringing us a new dish.

Baked Feta & Tomato Spaghetti Squash with Chicken. Today Melissa is using a recipe from EatingWell.com.

Ingredients include:

  • 1 halved spaghetti squash
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Crushed Red Pepper
  • Salt & Pepper
  • 1 Block of Feta Cheese
  • Cherry Tomatoes (Cut in half)
  • Basil
  • Minced Garlic
  • Chicken Cutlets
  • Breadcrumbs

Directions

  • Pre-heat oven to 400-degrees
  • Place squash halves, cut-sides up, on a baking sheet
  • Drizzle with olive oil, then sprinkle with crushed red pepper, pepper and salt
  • Place feta block, tomatoes, basil, and garlic in each squash half
  • Drizzle with olive oil
  • Bake until the squash flesh is tender and the tomatoes burst, 50 to 55 minutes
  • Pound chicken cutlets, then dip in egg before putting the chicken in a bowl of breadcrumbs
  • Put on a baking sheet and bake for 10-20 minutes (Depending on the cutlet size)
  • Once finished, take chicken and squash out of the oven. Fork the squash and mix. Plate and serve.