(WSYR-TV) — We’re starting the new year with Melissa Thorne in the kitchen and she is bringing us a new dish.
Baked Feta & Tomato Spaghetti Squash with Chicken. Today Melissa is using a recipe from EatingWell.com.
Ingredients include:
- 1 halved spaghetti squash
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Crushed Red Pepper
- Salt & Pepper
- 1 Block of Feta Cheese
- Cherry Tomatoes (Cut in half)
- Basil
- Minced Garlic
- Chicken Cutlets
- Breadcrumbs
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 400-degrees
- Place squash halves, cut-sides up, on a baking sheet
- Drizzle with olive oil, then sprinkle with crushed red pepper, pepper and salt
- Place feta block, tomatoes, basil, and garlic in each squash half
- Drizzle with olive oil
- Bake until the squash flesh is tender and the tomatoes burst, 50 to 55 minutes
- Pound chicken cutlets, then dip in egg before putting the chicken in a bowl of breadcrumbs
- Put on a baking sheet and bake for 10-20 minutes (Depending on the cutlet size)
- Once finished, take chicken and squash out of the oven. Fork the squash and mix. Plate and serve.