(WSYR-TV) — Melissa Thorne joins Steve and Stefanie to cook up with a delicious Valentine’s Day dessert.
Today’s recipe comes from Laura Ashley at Dinner in 321:
Ingredients
- Eggs
- Water
- Vegetable or Canola oil
- Sour Cream
- Kahlua or store-bought cold brew
- Heavy Whipping Cream
- Powdered Sugar
- Vanilla Extract
- Instant Chocolate Pudding Mix
- Milk
Recipe
- Preheat oven to 350°F
- In a medium bowl, blend together the cake mix, eggs, water, oil and sour cream
- Pour in a buttered sheet pan and bake 20-24 minutes
- Cool completely
- Meanwhile, combine whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla in a large bowl and whisk
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the pudding mix and milk
- After 3-5 minutes, fold in half of the whipped cream
- Slice the cake into cubs and brush desired amount of Kahlua or cold brew
- Then you can layer – ½ of each: cake, pudding, whipped cream and chocolate toffee
- After that, layer the cake, pudding, whipped cream and chocolate toffee
- Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight