(WSYR-TV) — Melissa Thorne joins Steve and Stefanie to cook up with a delicious Valentine’s Day dessert.

Today’s recipe comes from Laura Ashley at Dinner in 321:

Ingredients

  • Eggs
  • Water
  • Vegetable or Canola oil
  • Sour Cream
  • Kahlua or store-bought cold brew
  • Heavy Whipping Cream
  • Powdered Sugar
  • Vanilla Extract
  • Instant Chocolate Pudding Mix
  • Milk

Recipe

  • Preheat oven to 350°F
  • In a medium bowl, blend together the cake mix, eggs, water, oil and sour cream
  • Pour in a buttered sheet pan and bake 20-24 minutes
  • Cool completely
  • Meanwhile, combine whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla in a large bowl and whisk
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together the pudding mix and milk
  • After 3-5 minutes, fold in half of the whipped cream
  • Slice the cake into cubs and brush desired amount of Kahlua or cold brew
  • Then you can layer – ½ of each: cake, pudding, whipped cream and chocolate toffee
    • After that, layer the cake, pudding, whipped cream and chocolate toffee
  • Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight