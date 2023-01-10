(WSYR-TV) — Melissa Thorne once again took to the Bridge Street kitchen to whip a soup that is sure to warm the soul.
Not only did she enlist the help of Steve and Erik, but Erik’s daughter Hanna joined in on the fun.
Escarole, Bean and Sausage Soup
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1 cup onion
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 3 links sweet sausage
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup water
- 1(15oz) can of cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 4 cups chopped escarole
- 2 tbsp parm cheese
- Heat a larger saucepan over medium/high heat
- Add oil to pan
- Add Onion, garlic and sausage – cook 7 minutes (until sausage is browned)
- Add broth, 1 cup water and beans (cover and bring to a boil) Cook 5 minutes stirring occasionally
- Stir in escarole and cook 4 minutes or until escarole wilts
- Sprinkle with parmesan cheese