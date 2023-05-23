(WSYR-TV) — There’s a lot to know about running a farm: what crops to grow, when to harvest, and that’s not even touching the business side of farming. Cornell University established NY FarmNet more than 35 years ago to provide free, confidential on-farm consulting for any farmer agri-business employee in the state.

Greg Mruk is the executive director of FarmNet and Becky Wiseman is a FarmNet family consultant.

For some farmers, stress can become untenable; the rate of suicide deaths is significantly higher among male workers in the agriculture industry compared to the average rate across all other populations.

You can learn more about the program by visiting NYFarmNet.org.