(WSYR-TV) — We are currently in the dog days of summer and we’re turning up the heat. Eric Goldschmidt is with the Corning Museum of Glass and came to Bridge Street to show us his skills at flameworking and to tell us about the museum’s summer programs.

The Corning Museum of Glass is the foremost authority on the art, history, science, and design of glass. It is home to the world’s most important collection of glass, including the finest examples of glassmaking spanning 3,500 years.

Summer programs include Blue Star Museums participation, Taste of Time and Wood-fired Thursdays program, Little Gather, Make Your Own Glass special exhibit inspired project, You Design It; We Make It and more.

For more information, visit cmog.org.