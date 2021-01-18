Corning Museum of Glass Featured On Netflix Again

The Corning Museum of Glass will help ‘blow’ fans away for the second season of the popular Netflix reality competition, ‘Blown Away.’

The Corning Museum of Glass, which houses the world’s most comprehensive collection of glass, the library of record on glass, and one of the top glass making schools in the world, has served as a key consulting partner for the series since its conception. When the first season of ‘Blown Away’ launched in the summer of 2019, the museum was invited into the spotlight, bringing to the program its expertise in an art form that much of the world was discovering for the first time through the show.

Former Museum Director Rob Casetti says that for the second year in a row, audiences can expect to see some unique glassblowing skills by 10 contestants from around the world. The final episode, will culminate with some assistance from the museum’s Hot Glass Demo Team and an expert judge to help decide the winner. Each competitor is vying for the title of ‘Best in Glass.”

The Museum will also host an exhibit of work made during Season 2, featuring one object from each of the 10 contestants.

An all-new season of ‘Blown Away’ is streaming on Netflix starting Friday, January 22nd. You can also learn more about the museum and plan your next experience by visiting CMOG.org.