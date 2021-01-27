Cortland Boutique Is Smitten With #BerniesMittens

It has been the meme that’s taken over the nation this past week, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders sitting at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Wednesday, January 20 wearing his now world-famous mittens. If you’ve wanted a pair for yourself you are in luck! Magpie Custom Creations in Cortland are holding classes to make yourself a pair of upcycled mittens.

Established in 2012, Magpie Custom Creations owner and seamstress Stacey Goldyn wanted to keep the passion of tailoring and seam-stressing alive with her boutique. Goldyn says has a passion for teaching and loves the gratification of teaching the community different sewing techniques.

Starting this weekend January, 31 and throughout the month of February, Magpie Custom Creations will be hosting classes to teach the public how to make a pair of upcycled mittens. Stacey says she’s been planning to teach an upcycle mittens class for the past year and thought it was the perfect time to do it.

The classes are welcome to any skill level from beginner to advance sewists and are $20 per person. There also is a live Zoom class being offered. See below for dates and times of classes:

Sunday, January 31, 2-4pm

Saturday, February 6, 1-3pm

Sunday, February 7, 2-4pm

Thursday, February 11, 6-8pm

Friday, February 12, 6-8pm (Live Zoom Class)

Saturday, February 20, 1-3pm

Sunday, February 21, 2-4pm

Magpie Custom Creations is located in the Cortland Corset Building at 75 E. Court Street in Cortland. To register for a class you can email MagpieCortland@gmail.com, or call/text 607-591–9652.

For more information you can find them on Facebook – Magpie Cortland