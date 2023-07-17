(WSYR-TV) — The Cortland Country Music Park is looking for visitors of all ages to come visit for year-round entertainment. The park is great for day visits, concerts, events, dancing, camping, and the New York State Country Music Hall of Fame.

The park is offering special events year-round, including Saturday evening round and square dances as well as Sunday afternoon concerts. There will also be a Hall of Fame annual induction dinner in October.

This Sunday, the Cortland Country Music Park will host an afternoon concert with Sherry Anne, an award-winning singer-songwriter who has overcome hearing loss to become a nationally recognized recording artist with an upbeat message for anyone facing any kind of life challenge. Admission is $8. Event proceeds benefit the park as a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization.

Learn more about the park and their upcoming events at cortlandcountrymusicpark.org.