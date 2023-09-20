(WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street is no stranger to a classic car or two appearing on the show, especially Corvettes. Our friends at West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse are continuing the tradition of the Syracuse Corvette Club and Classic Car Show this Saturday, and it’s all to benefit David’s Refuge.

David’s Refuge is a nonprofit that provides respite, resources and support to parents and guardians of children with special needs.

Hundreds of Corvettes and Classic cars on display, and prizes will be given for Best Corvette, Best Classic Car and Best of Show. The event will feature charity raffles, all which will benefit David’s Refuge.

CBA will be also be on hand with the 2023 Corvette Stingray they’ll be raffling off this year.

There will be food including hot dogs and coneys as well as music by John Carucci DJ the Dinosaur.

The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Herr dealership located at One Chevy Drive in East Syracuse. Learn more by checking out the dealership’s Facebook page.