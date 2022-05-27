Douglas, Andy and Patrick Reeves are reveling in the success of their single ‘Rust to Gold’ which landed in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics. Now they’re re-releasing the hit song with some major Grammy winners helping with the mix.

“The original song was the one that was used in the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, American Idol and has over 17 million streams,” Patrick says. “This new version is produced by us and we had 14 time Grammy nominee Mark Needham mix it and Grammy winner Howie Weinberg master it. We also are releasing an acoustic and Spanish version too.”

Now the triplets are looking forward to taking their music to fans locally and in New York city. They’ll play the Locals Only 95X 10 year anniversary show at the Finish Line Bar and Grill at 12 and they’ll also play a June 7th showcase at Rockwood Music Hall in New York.

To learn more about the band, to become a ‘Councilor’ and to stay up to date on where they’re playing next visit, CouncilBand.com.