(WSYR-TV) — A bad auto accident changed Steve Martell’s life and left him in a depressed stupor for a decade. Then, he decided to look to education for answers, and his life took another turn. Today, he works as a vocational rehabilitation counselor and psycho-social therapist at the Syracuse VA. He’s written a book about his life called “Steering Blind.”

You can meet Steve and his wife Mari Grace this weekend. They have a book signing coming up tomorrow afternoon from 1 to 3 at Barnes and Noble on route 31 in Clay.

You can find “Steering Blind” for sale at Barnes and Noble or Amazon online.