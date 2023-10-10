(WSYR-TV) — Vendors from across the Northeast take over the State Fair’s Horticulture building starting Friday, offering a thoughtfully and carefully curated selection of fall and holiday decor.

It’s all part of this year’s Country Folk Art Show & Artisan Market. Rhonda Blakely is the event coordinator for the show.

This weekend you can get vintage inspired goods, farmhouse style, framed art and floral designs, apparel and accessories, wine, spirits, gourmet delights and more.

Styles include Farmhouse, Primitive, Cottage, New Country, Vintage, Whimsical, Traditional and Fine Art.

Some popular items are repurposed and upcycled treasures, handcrafted furniture, home and garden decor, jewelry and accessories, textiles, holiday decor, wearable art, handmade candles and soaps, quilts, paintings, framed art, florals, iron work, wood carvings, baskets, stained glass, wineries and many gourmet delights.

The Country Folk Art Show opens Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. It will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Learn more and get tickets at countryfolkart.com.