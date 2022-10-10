(WSYR-TV) — Artisans and exhibitors are coming from near and far bringing fall and holiday decor from the latest trends. Fall fanatics, listen up! This is right up your alley.

Rhonda Blakely joins Allison and Erik to talk about the 35th Country Folk Art Show & Artisan Market coming up on Oct. 14, 15 and 16 at the Fairgrounds.

Rhonda says you can expect to see over 100 vendors and artisans from near and far, furniture, jewelry, floral arrangements, sports memorabilia, carvings, food, spirits, wine, and much more. There is something for everyone, and every budget.

If you’re a window shopper looking for some refreshments, the show offers various handcrafted spirits, coffees, teas, baked goods, beef jerky, and more.

For more information, visit CountryFolkArt.com.