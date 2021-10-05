Country Music Star Trisha Yearwood Talks Music & New Cookbook

Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood is also a celebrity chef, and has a new cookbook just out called Trisha’s Kitchen.

“Releasing a cookbook during the pandemic has been challenging,” she says.

The book contains more than one hundred recipes, which Yearwood says are family favorites and easy-to-make comfort foods. The Grammy, CMA and ACM award winner also shares stories about her family and things she thinks are really important in life.

Among the recipes you’ll find are Pecan Sticky Buns with Bacon Caramel, Garth’s Breakfast Lasagna, Nashville Hot Chicken Meatball Sliders, Chipotle Chicken Taco–Stuffed Potato Skins, Hard Cider Cheese Soup with Sautéed Apples & Pretzel Croutons, and Banana Split Nachos.

Watch the video above to see Trisha talk about the cookbook, her music, and what a visit to Cortland meant to her.

Trisha’s Kitchen is available wherever books are sold. Yearwood shares two of the recipes from the book with Bridge Street viewers – Galaxy Doughnuts and Buttermilk Yeasted Doughnuts.

GALAXY DOUGHNUTS (makes 6 doughnuts)

4 cups confectioners’sugar, plus more if needed

½ cup milk, plus more if needed

2 tablespoons coconut oil, liquid or melted from solid

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Purple, black, pink, and blue gel food coloring

6 plain (unfrosted) doughnuts, store-bought Trisha’s Buttermilk Yeasted Doughnuts (see below)

Food-grade edible silver glitter

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the confectioners’ sugar, milk, coconut oil and vanilla until smooth. Add more sugar if the mixture is too thin, or a little more milk if it’s too thick; the icing should have a thick liquid consistency, not too drippy.

2. Add 2 drops of purple food coloring to the icing and mix to tint the base. Add 1 or 2 drops of each remaining color and swirl the surface of the icing several times with a skewer or toothpick, making sure not to overmix. (Coffee stirring sticks work well.)

3. Set a wire rack over a rimmed baking sheet. Dip one side of a doughnutinto the icing, letting the excess drip off for a moment before turning it over and placing it icing-side up on the rack. Continue with the remaining doughnuts. As the food coloring drops becomes more muddled, every 2 or 3 doughnut dips, skim off the top layer of icing and add new color combinations.

4. Sprinkle the doughnuts with edible glitter and let the icing set completely before serving.

BUTTERMILK YEASTED DOUGHNUTS (Makes 12 doughnuts and 12 doughnut holes)

1 cup full-fat buttermilk

1 (¼-ounce) packet active dry yeast (2¼ teaspoons)

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

5 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

Vegetable oil, for frying

1. In a small saucepot, warm the buttermilk over medium heat to about 90°F, using a candy thermometer to check the temperature, then transfer it to the bowl of a stand mixer and sprinkle in the yeast. Stir slightly to submerge the yeast, then set aside to let the yeast activate and get foamy, about 5 minutes.

2. Attach the bowl to a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Add the melted butter, eggs, vanilla, sugar, and salt to the yeast mixture. Mix on medium speed to combine. Sift the flour, then add it slowly in two separate additions to the mixer bowl, mixing on low until just combined, about 2 minutes for each addition. Scrape the loose flour into the center as needed. Once all the flour is added, adjust the mixer speed to medium-high and knead the dough for 3 to 4 minutes, until the dough is smooth and comes away from the sides of the bowl cleanly.

3. Cover and set aside in a warm place until the dough has doubled in size, about 1 hour.

4. Dust your clean countertop and two baking sheets with a sprinkling of flour. Turn the dough out onto the counter, sprinkle a little flour on top, and roll the dough flat to a 1/2-inch thickness. Using a round cutter that is 31/2 inches in diameter, cut out all the circles you can, then use a 1-inch round cutter to cut out the centers. Place the cut doughnuts and the holes on the floured baking sheets, 6 per sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart. Gently knead the dough scraps together once or twice and cut out more doughnuts to get a total of 12. Cover each baking sheet with a clean dishtowel and let rise in a warm place for 30 to 45 minutes.

5. While the doughnuts rise, fill a large Dutch oven with 3 inches of oil. Clip a deep-fry thermometer to its side and heat the oil over high heat to 360°F. Line a baking sheet with a few layers of paper towels and set it nearby.

6. Add 3 or 4 doughnuts to the hot oil at a time and fry for about 2 minutes per side, until golden brown. Use a wire scoop to lift the doughnuts out of the oil and transfer to the paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain and cool. After you’re done frying all the doughnuts, fry the holes in one batch, about 2 minutes total, then transfer to the baking sheet to cool slightly.

7.When the doughnuts and doughnut holes are cool enough to touch, transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely before glazing.

Trisha’s Tip: If you don’t have buttermilk, stir 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or vinegar into 1 cup of whole milk and let sit for 5 minutes before heating.