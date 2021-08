“American Idol” fans will no doubt remember country performer Alex Miller and while he didn’t win, he has an unforgettable voice! On Monday, August 30th he is coming to perform at the New York State Fair. Alex says he is excited to perform again. Whether you like traditional country music to classic rock, he mentions fans will have a good time at his concert.

Check out Alex Miller sings a sample of his new song, “I’m Over You So Get Over Me”.

Fair concerts are free with $3 admission.