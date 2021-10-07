CountryMax Pet Costume Contest Returns

If you think your pet has what it takes to win a costume contest, here’s your chance to prove it. CountryMax is hosting a selfie pet costume contest in every store across Central New York now through October 31st.

Creative Director Brian Rapp is looking forward to the return of this event and says, “Last year because of the pandemic, our contest was virtual for the first time.” He also mentions, “we decided to do it again because we had over two hundred entries, and people are entering all pets like cats and hamsters, too.”

The contest involves people going to any of 18 store locations during October, taking a photo at the designated contest display area, and submitting online to a web contest page. Online voting will determine which four pet photos advance to the championship round on the CountryMax Facebook page. The grand prize includes a $100 gift card. The runner-up and third-place winner will both receive a $50 gift card, and the fourth-place winner will receive a $25 gift card.

For photo submission, details, and rules, you can click here.