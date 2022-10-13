(WSYR-TV) — Who doesn’t love seeing adorable pets in costumes? Thanks to our friends over at CountryMax, you can see lots of them this Halloween as part of their in-store pet selfie costume contest.

The contest involves going to any of their 18 store locations during October, taking a photo at a designated contest display, and submitting online to a web contest page, then to their Facebook page for voting and a chance to win up to a $100 CountryMax gift card.

**Photo MUST be taken at a CountryMax store in front of the designated display area set up in each location!

Photos can be entered now through Oct. 31.

Once your photo is submitted, tell friends and family to vote for your pet photo.

The top four contestants between October 1 and October 31 will then be entered into a four-photo voting bracket on their Facebook page.

The final voting will be held on the CountryMax Facebook page to determine the ultimate champion, and prizes will be awarded to the top 4 in order of ultimate finish.

Prizes: Grand Prize $100 gift card, Runner-up $75 gift card, 3rd Place $50 gift card, 4th Place $25 gift card.

For the contest web page with details and a link to enter, visit CountryMax.com/2022-pet-costume-contest.