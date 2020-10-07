CountryMax’s Pet Costume Contest Goes Virtual

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

CountryMax stores across upstate New York have found a way for pet owners celebrate fall and Halloween safely.   

The annual Pet Costume Contest has shifted to an virtual photo contest due to COVID-19.  Participants are encouraged to show their pet’s Halloween spirit by snapping a picture of their pet in costume in front of the contest display at any one of CountryMax’s 17 locations.   

The photo contest runs through October 25. You are allowed one entry per household.  To upload your pet’s costume, click here or for more information you can visit, CountryMax.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected