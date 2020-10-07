CountryMax’s Pet Costume Contest Goes Virtual

CountryMax stores across upstate New York have found a way for pet owners celebrate fall and Halloween safely.

The annual Pet Costume Contest has shifted to an virtual photo contest due to COVID-19. Participants are encouraged to show their pet’s Halloween spirit by snapping a picture of their pet in costume in front of the contest display at any one of CountryMax’s 17 locations.

The photo contest runs through October 25. You are allowed one entry per household. To upload your pet’s costume, click here or for more information you can visit, CountryMax.com.