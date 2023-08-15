(WSYR-TV) — Fashion is one of many ways people express themselves and their artistry. Nnow, there’s a chance to celebrate the passion and give back to the community while doing so.

Designer and photographer Laura Marino joined Bridge Street to talk about her upcoming show “Couture Illusions” to benefit our local SPCA. She was joined by make-up artist Alexandra Axenfeld and sponsor Linda Osborne.

“Couture Illusions” the fantasy runway show is set for Saturday, Oct. 28 at Owera Vineyards in Cazenovia. Find more of Laura Marino’s work at lauramarinophotography.com. You can also find her on Facebook.