COVID-19 Changing The 2020 Presidential Campaign

It is a Presidential campaign year, but there is little campaigning amid COVID-19. Political experts say the crisis might affect the dynamics of the race, kind of election it is likely to be and who it might benefit.
Grant Reeher, Political Science Professor from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University and Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute provided insight into the 2020 Presidential election.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App