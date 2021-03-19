COVID-19 & Medicare: What You Need To Know

While we are officially one year into the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines are bringing a sign of hope it’s a time for many seniors that means obtaining the right Medicare plan to ensure your health and healthcare is covered.

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people 65+ and those with certain disabilities. There are two types with the original Medicare covering hospital and medical visits but not prescription drug coverage (Part D). You can choose your doctor to visit but may have some out-of-pocket costs.

The second type is Medicare Advantage which are offered by companies like WellCare. They offer hospital, medical, and prescription drug coverage and typically offers lower out-of-pocket costs.

Dr. Alan Smith says that it’s critical that every senior have adequate coverage – especially during the pandemic. You can ensure that you are covered with WellCare and stay healthy at home with telehealth services through WellCare.

You want to ensure you are covered if you are sick, and also have extra benefits like ones that many Medicare Advantage plans offer to help you stay healthy at home. WellCare also has some plans that offer free monthly memberships for grocery services.

For more information you can visit WellCareNow.com.