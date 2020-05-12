Legal Advice On COVID-19 Unemployment and Business Interruption Coverage From Joe Stanley

Attorney Joe Stanley is hosting a free webinar Tuesday, May 12th, to answer unemployment questions for those not working due to COVID-19. Attorneys from the Stanley Law team will also field questions from business owners who need legal advice.

You can watch it on their Facebook page, CuzJoe Knows, live at 3pm. If you miss the live webinar it will be recorded and posted on their Facebook page.

Find out more information anytime about Joe and his team and how they can help you at stanleylawoffices.com.