‘COVID Bubble Syndrome’ And The Impact on Families & Kids

We’ve all heard of the ‘COVID-19 Bubble,’ a term used to describe a cluster of people outside of your family that you feel comfortable being around. It’s made for safe social gatherings and even helped us keep the virus at bay, but Dr. Tanya Pellettiere says that experts are starting to see the negative impacts from living confined to a ‘bubble’ for so long.

She’s coined the phrase “Covid Bubble Syndrome” due to the changes she’s seen over the course of the last year in families and most of all kids.

“‘Covid Bubble Syndrome’ is a conglomerate of symptoms, many of which are a result of being in our bubbles for the last year plus, and many new symptoms are a result of reentering into society and leaving our bubbles for the first time in a long time,” she says.

She adds that researches and experts now have a culmination of a year’s worth of data to see what many have guessed; that COVID-19 has had dramatic impacts mainly on children, but adults as well.

Mental health issues including anxiety and loss of control have been major negative impacts for children and Dr. Pellettierre says that parents can look for ways to help kids find some semblance of control or perceived control, she says.

Ultimately, she advises everyone to be accepting of the circumstances we’re living in and knowing that it will take time for things to return to normal.

“I think the biggest piece of advice that I have is that we need to be patient, she says. “We’ve taken 13 months to get here, it’s going to take a little bit more than one marking period to undo that.”