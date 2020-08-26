“COVID: Don’t Bring It Home” Campaign Aims To Get More City Residents Tested

Much has been written about the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on African Americans.  Now, Central New York is doing something about it.  “COVID: Don’t Bring It Home” is a campaign with twin goals:  To bring awareness to the community and to spur increased testing among urban residents at the Syracuse Community Health Center’s drive-up/walk-up site.

Power 620 WHEN radio host George Kilpatrick knows how dangerous the coronavirus is.  He lost his mother to COVID 19 over the summer.  He’s sharing his story to convince the community that we must take the threat seriously.  He joined us, along with Charles Jackson, a project coordinator with the Youth Substance Abuse Program at the Prevention Network CNY.  Charles also recently lost his mother to the coronavirus. 

The campaign is being led by 100 Black Men, with assistance from the Syracuse Community Health Center, CNY Jazz, and several health services and media outlets in Central New York. 

The Health Center’s testing site at 819 South Salina Street is open 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Wednesday, 9:00 am through 8:00 pm on the Thursdays above, Friday 9:00 to 5:00 and Saturday 9:00 to 1:00 pm.

There are special “COVID: Don’t Bring It Home” extended testing hours scheduled for Thursday evenings, from August 27th to September 17th, with giveaways, entertainment and more.

For a full schedule and all details visit http://www.cnyjazzinthecity.org/

