Looking to buy some local art? Now that summer is here in Central New York, so is the 2nd annual Summer Art Market held at Crazy Daisies Flowers in Syracuse. Thirty local vendors will be at the market showcasing pottery, henna, jewelry, portraits, and more.

The event started when local artists approached Crazy Daisies, which holds both a café and greenhouse, to suggest the idea. The previous Summer Market received a very positive reception, which prompted Crazy Daisies to make it annual.

Part of the greenhouse will be set up for local vendors, artists, and live music. When not holding the festival, the store sells food in the café, and a wide variety of plants in the greenhouse.

The art market is on Saturday, June 18th from 9:30am-4:30pm. Crazy Daisies Flowers is located on 4693 Kasson Road, Syracuse NY. For more info, you can visit crazydaisiesflowers.com.