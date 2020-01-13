Create your success in 2020 at the Vision Board Workshop

Learn about the benefits of connecting with local farmers at a new event with in the 38th annual Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York's (NOFA-NY) winter conference. The Farm Share Fair is making its debut, thanks to the USDA's Farmers Market Promotion Program and Wyllie Fox Farm, to help bridge the gap between farmers and consumers.

The event is an opportunity for consumers to meet local farmers and sign up for community supported agriculture (CSA) shares. A CSA allows people to buy seasonal harvest from local farmers. The transaction provides the buyer with a deep connection to their food and the people who grow it.