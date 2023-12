(WSYR-TV) — The weather has turned colder, but that doesn’t mean you can ignore your outdoor living space.

That’s where our friends at Cambridge Cavers can help. Charles Gamarekin, CEO and President of Cambridge Pavers, joined Bridge Street Monday to discuss how they can create an outdoor living space that you can enjoy all year long.

All you need to do, is head to CambridgePavers.com and search for a dealer near you.