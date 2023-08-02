(WSYR-TV) — As we prepare to take our show on the road tomorrow to celebrate the United Way Day of Caring, a familiar face on Bridge Street paints a mural to give back to the community.

Local Artist Tommy Lincoln is creating a giant mural on the campus of Huntington Family Centers on the near west side of Syracuse. The designer of the mural decided to base the mural on birds.

Tommy was motivated to create this mural of the birds when he visits elementary school students to have them create their own birds. The artist also talks to students about the importance of art and becoming an artist.

Tommy hopes that when students see the mural, they will be inspired to create their own birds in their free time.

To see more, tune in tomorrow on Bridge Street as we take the show to Huntington Family Center in Syracuse. You can find out more about Tommy’s designs at stayfresh.design. Learn more about the United Way of Central New York at UnitedWay-CNY.org.