School is still in session but for many parents, the fear of the “summer slide” looms long before that final bell rings. It’s why Lifestyle Expert Kylie Kaufman says there are some creative ways to keep kids engaged and learning all summer long. She’s put together a list of great ideas you can grab today so you’re set for summer.

Bring Out Your Child’s Creative Side

Mix and match illustrations, colors and shapes and see stars or triangles take shape. Haba’s Colorful Shapes Arranging Game is perfect for children two and older and can also be a great way to engage little ones at a young age.

Bring The Farm To You

Schleich Farm World Animal and Playmat Bundle let’s you take a trip to the farm with your little ones. The Farm World Playmat and Animal Bundle brings your farm stories to life and includes six farm animal figures and a roll-up playmat decorated with colorful pastures, paddocks, and barnyards.

Keep Minds Active With An Investigative Game

Test your child’s investigative skills by getting them to combine clues, crimes, and stolen items from a string of robberies in the HABA The Key: Theft at Cliffrock Villa. Kylie says that kids need to generate the right number code to put the thieves behind bars, so it gives kids the chance to use their math skills to crack the code.

Paint By Number In Puzzle Form

Plus-Plus Puzzle By Number® combines the artistry of a paint by number with the satisfaction of a puzzle into a unique creative experience. Using the enclosed pattern, fill in the design by matching each number with the corresponding color. When you are done, display it on a table or hang it up as room decor – no glue or ironing required.

Bring Out Your Child’s Inner Bookworm

What on Earth Books Factopia! & Return to Factopia are two great ways to entice your kids into reading this summer and also uncover fun facts too. And for the child who’s always asking ‘Why?’ give them something a big book of answers. What on Earth Books Britannica’s First Big Book of Why is a huge authoritative, and lavishly illustrated question and answer book that is sure to satisfy even the most curious kids, with over 100 questions verified by Britannica experts. It spans a range of topics including animals, the body, machines, space, and more. And finally, a fun find with words. Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day allows your child to become a word virtuoso in just one year with 366 words selected by the masterminds at Merriam-Webster.