(WSYR-TV) — Garry Trudeau, the creator of the Doonesbury comic, is coming to town Tuesday for the ‘Friends of the Central Library’s’ author series. He has been making the comic for over 50 years now, and spoke with Bridge Street about what it’s been like making the comic.

Garry’s lecture will take place Tuesday, May 2nd, at 7:30pm at the Crouse Hinds Theatre. To learn more, or to purchase tickets for this event, visit: foclsyracue.org.