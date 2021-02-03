Crossed Cookie Society Serves Up D-I-Y Valentine Cookie Kits

Custom Cookie Creator Sarah Saraceno is offering something sweet for families and loved ones to do together this Valentine’s Day. The Crossed Cookie Society owner, who specializes in sugar cookies, is offering D-I-Y cookies kits and gift sets for purchase.

The do-it-yourself cookie kit craze has taken off amid COVID-19 and Sarah says for best results, anyone planning to decorate their cookies should be patient. Kneading the pre-made icing is also helpful, she adds.

Cookie kits are available for purchase for $20. To order yours, email Sarah at CrossedCookieSociety@gmail.com or connect with her on Instagram and Facebook.